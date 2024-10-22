Lakers News: Celtics Broadcast Throw Shade at LA’s Latest Title Ahead of Opening Night
The 2024-25 NBA season is finally here, and everyone will be giving their best shot at the 2024 NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.
The other 29 teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, will give Boston their best shot. The Lakers and Celtics have the biggest rivalry in the NBA, which even extends to the broadcast team.
Prior to the Celtics unveiling their banner from their 2024 title on opening night, the broadcast team took a shot at the Laker's most recent title.
The broadcast team put up the most titles in NBA history. Now that the Lakers are trailing the Celtics 18-17, they highlighted the 17 for the Lakers and called their 2020 title a "Disney World title."
The Lakers last won an NBA title and appeared in the NBA Finals in 2020.
Although many have said that the 2020 title was one of the toughest compared to any other, the Celtics, among many others, continue to criticize it.
In addition, the Celtics were a series win away from facing the Lakers in the NBA Finals that year before the Miami Heat beat them in six games. They were one of four teams vying for that "Disney World title."
The Celtics won their first title since 2008 when they defeated the Lakers in six games. Since then, they've been to three NBA Finals and have come short twice, once to the Lakers in 2010 and the other against the Golden State Warriors in 2022.
In the modern era of basketball, dating back to 1980, the Lakers have more titles than the Celtics, and it's not even close. L.A. is at the top of the category, 11-5.
Head-to-head in the NBA Finals, the Lakers also lead that category in the modern era, 3-2. L.A. defeated Boston en route to their titles in 1985, 1987, and 2010.
The rivalry is the best in the NBA, and with these two teams vying for yet another title this season, their future matchups should be worth watching.
As always, the Lakers and Celtics will face each other a guaranteed two times. Their first matchup will be on Jan. 23, 2025 when L.A. will host Boston. Their second and final regular season matchup will be on March 8, 2025, when the Lakers travel to Boston.
Both matchups will mean something, and they will go at each other's throats, as usual.
More Lakers: After Missing Preseason Games, Austin Reaves Reveals Game 1 Status