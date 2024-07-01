Lakers News: Could LA Make A Play for Just-Cut Veteran Sharpshooter?
As the Los Angeles Lakers offseason continues, the team has been looking for different ways to improve the roster. Following an early playoff exit, Los Angeles knows that they have to add talent to the team if they want to remain competitive in the league.
One way of doing so is addressing one of the biggest weaknesses on the team, three-point shooting. While the Lakers were a little better than what they had been in the past last season, the team still lacks elite knockdown shooters on the roster.
One of the better shooters in the NBA over the last few years was just cut so the Lakers should make a play. That would be guard Seth Curry but if the Lakers want to land him, they will have to entice him to leave the Charlotte Hornets.
Last season, Curry averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He also shot 35.2 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Curry split time between the Dallas Mavericks and Hornets last season, potentially leading to the decline in numbers. He is a career 43.1 percent three-point shooter and the Lakers could use his services.
He likely wouldn't be too expensive to land either so this could be a solid option for Los Angeles. It remains to be seen how the team will put the roster together but shooting should be a priority.
