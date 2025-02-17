Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Revealed D'Angelo Russell Gave Him Advice Before Being Traded
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has experienced quite the whirlwind in February, culminating in an exciting performance at the NBA’s Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend.
The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter, drafted 17th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been making waves with his solid rookie season and his unexpected trade saga.
More Lakers: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Knecht, a former All-American at Tennessee, has quickly become a valuable role player for the Lakers, averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting has earned him a spot in the rotation, but it was his recent trade drama that turned heads.
Amid the trade deadline frenzy, Knecht was initially sent to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a deal for center Mark Williams. However, the trade was rescinded when Williams failed his physical, and Knecht found himself back with the Lakers.
Reflecting on the bizarre situation, Knecht admitted it “felt like a movie.”
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, he received valuable advice from former Laker D’Angelo Russell.
“Right after a game, just move on. Don’t care about how you did just move on because you have the next game coming towards you.”
This advice helped Knecht maintain a strong mental approach through the chaos of the trade rumors and changes.
More Lakers: Lakers Could Go After All-Star Center This Offseason
Knecht’s return to the Lakers was quickly followed by an impressive performance in the Castrol Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Friday night.
Playing for Team Chris, coached by the legendary Chris Mullin, Knecht helped lead his squad to victory in both matchups, securing a spot in the final. In the semifinal against Team Tim, Knecht contributed seven points, four rebounds, and two assists, showcasing his all-around game.
His most notable moment came with a thunderous dunk that had fans buzzing.
In the final, Knecht and Team Chris easily dispatched Team G League, 25-14, with Knecht adding five more points, two rebounds, and a steal. By the end of the night, Knecht had totaled 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal, making a strong impression in the mini-tournament.
Despite the trade drama, Knecht remains focused on his development and his role with the Lakers.
His future looks bright as he continues to learn from veterans like LeBron James, and he is now looking forward to playing against his All-Star teammate on the court.
With his blend of athleticism, shooting, and newfound confidence, Dalton Knecht is poised to make a significant impact for the Lakers as the season progresses.
More Lakers:
Lakers Star LeBron James to Skip NBA All-Star Media and Practice
Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Carmelo Anthony Being Finalist For Basketball Hall of Fame
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI