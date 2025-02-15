Lakers Star LeBron James to Skip NBA All-Star Media and Practice
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will skip Saturday's NBA All-Star practice and media availability.
The Athletic's Joe Vardon shared via X.
"LeBron James is keeping with his new tradition of skipping All-Star Saturday practice and media availability. This is the third consecutive year for it."
This is the third consecutive season James has skipped this event.
The 21-time All-Star has been there and done that. After being named an All-Star starter, he told the media what it meant for him to still be considered one of the top players in the world.
“Special thanks to my fans that voted me in their portion,” James said earlier in the season. “The coaches, the players who had anything to do with me being a part of it. It’s always special and very humbling and I don’t take it for granted beingan All-Star. It’s something that, when I was a kid, I always watched the All-Star Game and had the opportunity to do and I always wanted to be on that floor.
“But it’s always special. I’m pretty happy about it.”
While James appreciates being voted in, he feels there is no need to participate in these events, considering this is his 22nd All-Star weekend event.
James may be as popular as he is great; however, there is no denying his prowess on the court.
The 40-year-old is still at the top of his game. He is averaging 24.3 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three in 34.5 minutes of action and 48 games.
James will play in his 21st All-Star game on Sunday, where he will represent Team Shaq's OGs.
He will be alongside other fellow future Hall of Famers and great players like, Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), James Harden (Clippers) and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).
James will also face his teammate, rookie Dalton Knecht.
Knecht spoke on the opportunity to play against his All-Star teammate.
“It might be a lot of fun, the young guys, or us, we’re going to try to go out there and go against those guys,” Knecht said.“I’m not sure about — I’m playing against Bron, so I get to go against one of my teammates. So, it’ll be a lot of fun to go out there and try to make a statement.”
James will display to the world that he is still a top player in the league on Sunday.
