Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith 'Excited' About Luka Doncic Revenge Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening and revenge will be in the air.
This will be the first time the two franchises meet since the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap, among other pieces, that shook the baseball world to its core.
Coming off of a win against the Denver Nuggets, something L.A. has not done too much of lately, their newest superstar had his best game yet while wearing purple and gold.
Doncic dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals as he snapped Denver's nine-game winning streak. His previous team-high was 16 in three games with the Lakers.
The 25-year-old maestro is choosing a perfect time to find his footing in Los Angeles ahead of the matchup against his former team. Fans and pundits are not the only ones eagerly waiting for this contest as one of his familiar teammates is also excited for the matchup.
Dorian Finney-Smith played four seasons with Doncic while both were members of the Dallas Mavericks until Los Angeles acquired Finney-Smith earlier this season.
“I’m excited, man,” Finney-Smith said. “I know (Dončić is) gonna be ready but I try not to put too much pressure on him because at the end of the day, we just want to get the win. We get the win, I know he’s gonna be happy.
“I knew it was just gonna come. Knowing Luka, I shoot with him all the time, so I knew nothing (was) wrong with his shot. He hasn’t played for a while, so he ain’t played since Christmas. And guys want him to come back and be 30, 10 and 10, but it takes time. He’s human, and I’m just happy he found his rhythm.”
Fans should be equally excited about his rhythm being back and hope that it remains in these final 27 contests before the playoffs.
The Lakers are currently 34-21which is good for the No. 4 seed in a stacked Western Conference. There is a razor-thin margin for error as Los Angeles looks to raise its 18th banner in June.
