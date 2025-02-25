Lakers News: Max Christie Was In 'Denial' After Learning About Trade to Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers shook up the NBA when they were able to acquire Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber from the Dallas Mavericks. They did so by sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick to Dallas.
It's a trade that surprised everyone involved in the league because no one knew that Doncic was available. It was a secret deal that was made with just these two teams involved, although the Jazz were included to make the salaries work.
This trade has already paid dividends for the Lakers. Doncic just had 32 points in a big win over the Nuggets and looks like he's finally playing his way back into the top three players he was before his injury.
Christie was the player that seemed like the afterthought. Most people were concerned about Davis and Doncic in this trade, but Christie has been the player who has been able to help Dallas.
Davis was hurt in the very first game he played for the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Christie has shown that he can be a valuable piece for them off the bench.
Christie talked about being traded for the first time recently. He revealed that he was as shocked as everyone else when it took place.
“The emotions at that moment obviously were pretty overwhelming. And then going back to the hotel room, I got zero seconds of sleep that night. I was up from 12 [a.m.] to 8:15 [a.m.] I had a flight the next morning at 8:30 to go to Dallas. I was in denial a little bit, at first. I can’t believe this is happening…"
This is the first time that Christie has been traded in his NBA career. He had spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, although he is still just 22 years old.
Christie has been able to get over the initial shock of the trade to be a good contributor for the Mavs. The Mavericks are still eighth in the Western Conference standings and are trying to hold on to a playoff spot.
Since being traded to the Mavs, Christie is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in the eight games he's played.
