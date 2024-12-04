Lakers News: Heat Confirm Star Player Will Suit Up Against LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on a fully healthy Miami Heat squad.
The Heat confirmed they will have star forward Jimmy Butler available after a one-game absence.
Butler will be in the lineup on Wednesday against L.A.
The Heat will also have Nikola Jovic and Kevin Love available.
Butler is back after missing one game due to right knee soreness. The 35-year-old delivered strong production when healthy, posting at least 23 points in four of his last five full contests.
The six-time All-Star was initially ruled as questionable. In 14 games this season, Butler is averaging 18.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53 percent from the field and 33 percent from the three in 31.9 minutes per game.
Butler last played on Sunday against the Raptors, where he scored 17 points on 66 percent shooting, five rebounds, and three assists.
The Lakers will have their hands full against the Heat in this must-win matchup. Los Angeles has lost five of its last seven games and is in a rut on offense, averaging only 92.7 points per game in its last three games.
L.A. doesn't look like the team that started the season hot, and the Heat, who are healthy, unlike L.A., could be out for blood on Wednesday.
The Lakers will be without four key players: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Christain Wood, and Austin Reaves.
Vanderbilt and Wood have yet to play this season and will likely not return until the new year.
As for Reaves, the 26-year-old last played on Friday against the Thunder, where he suffered a hard fall that has left him out for almost a week. Lakers head coach JJ Redick ruled Reaves day-to-day.
Reaves has been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of their match against the Heat.
Reaves' participation in Wednesday's shootaround gives the guard a good chance to return to action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
This meeting against the Heat is the first of two and their only trip to South Beach. Miami will look for its 10th win of the season, as it currently has a 9-10 record.
The Lakers will look for win No. 13 in the season, as they have a 12-9 record prior to Wednesday's match.
Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. PT.
