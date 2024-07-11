Lakers News: How LeBron James and Anthony Davis Did in First Game With Team USA
Team USA began its quest to bring home the gold medal on Wednesday evening, facing off against Team Canada at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Americans won the game by a score of 86-72 in front of a record-breaking crowd.
The Americans are a star-studded group that has some of the biggest talent that the NBA has to offer. Within the team are two members from the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The duo has been together since the 2019-20 season and has thrived on the court. They won the NBA title in 2020 and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23.
The chemistry on this team knows no bounds, with James and Davis being two of the main watches. In the first game for Team USA, both players showed out and proved why they were chosen to represent the country.
James scored seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and had one block. Davis was dominant on both ends of the floor, posting 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, two steals, and four blocks.
Team USA head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the win after the fact. He praised his players for the effort they displayed during an exhibition game.
“Good first game for us, really just getting started after four days of practice,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “You could see the rust from the offensive end, a lot of turnovers in that first half especially, but I love the defensive intensity and the work on the glass. So it was a good first effort.”
If Team USA can bring this energy with them to Paris, they should have no reason to not win the gold medal. The star power on the roster is extreme and may be one of the best rosters assembled in some time on the American side of everything.
