Lakers News: Iconic Early LeBron James Jersey Up for Auction
Los Angles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had the most storied NBA career over the last two decades. The former first overall selection in the 2003 NBA Draft had the highest expectations of any high school athlete in recent memory. As a high school senior, his games were broadcast all across ESPN with opening montages that shared highlights of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan. James was propped up to be the next All-time great in the NBA and the Akron Ohio native more than exceeded expectations.
Over 20 years ago, James participated in one of the most iconic Sports Illustrated covers in the publications' history. The then 17-year old James graced the cover with a headline that read 'Chosen One' on the front, which he then tattooed across his back. The Feb. 18, 2002, issue put James into a whole new stratosphere as the coveted sports magazine's gamble on a high school Junior turned out to be one of the best decisions they could of made.
Since the debut of that cover in 2002, James has put together one of the most illustrious careers professional basketball has ever seen. The high school kid with the weight of the NBA on his shoulders has found himself in year 22 of his career with a cemented case at the title of GOAT.
The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey that James wore in his iconic SI cover was recently made available for purchase through Julien's Auctions events in Hong Kong, China. The bidding for the jersey includes photos from his game against the Archbishop Hoban Knights on Feb. 3, 2002 which were taken by Sports Illustrated photographer Michael Le Brecht II. David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auction, made a statement in regards to the iconic jersey.
“This storied jersey represents the pivotal moment of LeBron’s ascension to basketball royalty,” Goodman said.
Now as the NBA's All-Time leader in points scored James' old high school jersey will command a small fortune from interested suitors. The jersey previously sold for $512,200 when it was made available through Julien’s Auction house in 2021. That came two years after Goldin Auctions sold James’ St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey for $187,500. In 2024 the bids on this jersey are expected to reach between $1 million-$2 million, which will eventually set the record for game-worn high school jerseys.
