Lakers News: Jayson Tatum's Agent Shares Truth About Failed LA Pre-Draft Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers had some rough years in the mid-2010s. They were often in contention for a top pick, and while that was the case, no other draft was as big at the time as the 2017 draft.
The Lakers, who held the No. 2 pick in that year's draft, had a variety of options. They ultimately went with star guard Lonzo Ball, a UCLA product. Ball was the clear and obvious choice at the time, especially with legendary point guard Magic Johnson as the Lakers' president of basketball operations.
It was clear and obvious. However, as time has now passed, it was clear that the best player from that draft was selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics, forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum is widely regarded as one of the best players in the league today.
He helped lead Boston to a title and will likely remain a Celtic for the remainder of his career. Tatum could've been a Laker, though, and Jeff Wechsler, Tatum's agent, cleared the air on what went wrong between his client and the Lakers.
On Monday, Johnson shared his point of view on the Tatum situation before the draft.
“I’m happy, what’s happened for Jayson — because he’s been amazing with the Celtics … I wanted to address that and let him know, yes, we looked at him. But his agent also didn’t want us to work him out, because he didn’t want him to end up with the Lakers,” Johnson said during an interview with SiriusXM. “Because we are already top-heavy with forwards, and that’s why they wouldn’t work out for us.
“See, I was there — so I can tell Jayson what really happened. His agent didn’t want him to work out for us, because he knew it wasn’t a good situation. After all, we already had too many forwards.”
Johnson was reluctant to take Tatum or even work him out due to the plethora of forwards already on their roster. In hindsight, it was the wrong move by Johnson and the Lakers because they failed to select the best player available.
The Lakers have made many questionable moves over the past decade, and this one has haunted them. Not only did they pass on the best player, but they also allowed him to go to their most hated and fierce rival.
More Lakers: Former NBA Star Picks Lakers' Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James in GOAT Debate