Lakers Provide Massive Update Regarding Jarred Vanderbilt Ramp Up
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided a massive update on his defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Redick said the forward participated in 5-on-5 against Lakers coaches yesterday. His next step is to ramp up to playing against teammates in practice. He said the Lakers will have another update soon.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the news via X.
In addition, Redick also said Vanderbilt's minutes will be limited once he returns.
The Lakers forward has not played this season due to two-foot surgeries he endured in the offseason.
While that is the case, we learned on Monday that Vanderbilt was also dealing with a knee issue; however, that has now dissipated. It is unclear what knee he was having trouble with.
Vanderbilt has yet to step on the court this season. He last played on February 1, 2024.
Vanderbilt is a vital piece for the Lakers, but he has been off the court more than he's been on. He struggled with injuries last season, which hampered their ability to reach their full potential.
The 25-year-old had an injury-riddled season in 2023-24. He only appeared in 29 games last season, and the Lakers desperately missed his defensive presence. Vanderbilt was a key piece to the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals two years ago, as he brought defensive versatility that is hard to come by.
Vanderbilt struggled with a lingering bone spur that was also cleared up during the procedures.
Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Vanderbilt was struggling with a heel issue that caused him to miss the beginning of the season. He found his groove sometime in January 2024, but the foot issue came up once the calendar flipped to February.
It has been almost a year since we last saw Vanderbilt on the court. In his limited time on the court last season, he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 20.0 minutes of action and 29 games.
Vanderbilt was traded to Los Angeles in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the 2023 trade deadline. Before starting the 2023-24 season, L.A. signed Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million contract extension. The deal was fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.
The hope is that Vanderbilt is close to a return, as he will be vital for L.A., especially on the defensive end.
