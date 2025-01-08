Lakers’ Bronny James Earns Surprising Amount of All-Star Votes
The Los Angeles Lakers are not only one of the best franchises in all of the sports but also one of the most popular franchises.
Couple that with the fact that they have one of the best and most popular basketball players ever, LeBron James. There is no denying James' talent, but he is as popular as he is talented.
The same, however, cannot be said about his son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James. While Bronny is still in the early part of his career, his popularity goes beyond that, so much so that he has received over 8K All-Star votes thus far.
While it is unlikely that he will be selected for this first-ever All-Star game due to his limited time on the court in the NBA and his overall numbers, there is a chance he could play in the Rising Stars game.
While that is also a long shot, there is a buzz surrounding him, which raises an interesting discussion about his eligibility and impact on the league.
His popularity on and off the court is undeniable; he has already exceeded Lakers jersey sales alone, roughly $50 million, a testament to his marketability and immense command.
Although Bronny may not be a stellar player in the NBA at the moment, he is improving in the G League. As things stand, he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. However, his shooting efficiency—36.6 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from three-point range—leaves much to be desired.
As for his time in the NBA, it has not been pretty. In limited games and minutes, Bronny is averaging less than a point a game (0.5), along with 0.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists, while shooting an abysmal 11.1 percent from the field.
Those stats alone don't scream out Rising Star.
Nonetheless, the league and the NBA All-Star weekend are not in a good spot. A potential Bronny sighting could do the league wonders. Still, that would likely mean removing a worthy Rising Star for Bronny, which would be unfair to the player.
Bronny will only have two chances to participate in the Rising Star game this season and next, but depending on his development, he will have a shot at the All-Satr game after that.
We may be getting ahead of ourselves; still, who knows how big his ceiling will be.
