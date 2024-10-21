Lakers News: MLB Father-Son Duo Set to Attend LA's Opener for NBA Counterpart
LeBron James and Bronny James are not expected to be the only father-son duo to be at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers open up the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Former MLB stars Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. plan to attend the opening game of the season for the Lakers, per Jim Bowden.
Griffey Sr. and Griffey Jr. made MLB history when they became the first father and son duo to play in MLB at the same time. Now, LeBron and Bronny are set to make the same history in the NBA. LeBron and Bronny already shared a moment together on the court in the preseason, and could have a chance to do it for the first time in a regular season game.
"We made history in the MLB & now we get to watch history in the NBA," Griffey Jr. said.
Griffey Sr. and Griffey Jr. played together on the Seattle Mariners when Griffey Jr. began his career. The father-son duo proved to be one of the greatest such tandems in sports. Griffey Sr. won two World Series and made the MLB All-Star Game three separate times. Griffey Jr. has gone down as one of the greatest in the sport. Over his illustrious career, Griffey Jr. made 13 All-Star teams, won the American League MVP, led the AL in home runs four times, and is part of the Baseball Hall of Fame and MLB All-Century Team.
Could LeBron and Bronny leave the same footprint behind in basketball? LeBron has already established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history, and is considered by some to be the greatest. He has made an NBA record 20 All-Star Games, is a four-time NBA MVPs, and a four-time NBA Champion.
Bronny is just looking to make his NBA regular season debut after getting drafted over the summer. Bronny has a long way as he just gets started in the pro league, and is expected to spend a good portion of his rookie season in the G League.
It will certainly take several seasons for Bronny and LeBron to have a chance at creating the same impact as the Griffey duo, but either way, they made history.
