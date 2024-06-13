Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reflects on Relationship with Jerry West
Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is among the many mourning the loss of three-time Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West, who died Wednesday at age 86. While Abdul-Jabbar and West never played together as Abdul-Jabbar was on the rival Milwaukee Bucks before coming to the Lakers after West retired, he did play under West when West became coach of the team and then later the Lakers' executive.
"The reason Jerry West is the logo for the NBA is because he embodied the qualities we admire in our best athletes: skills as a player, dedication as a teammate, and integrity as a person," Abdul-Jabbar said in a post on X. "He was my coach, and my advisor, but mostly he was my friend. Today, a part of the continent has broken off and we are all left a little smaller. I know I am. I especially want to send my deepest condolences to Karen and the entire West family."
In total, Abdul-Jabbar played under West for 14 years. Abdul-Jabbar was twice the NBA MVP while West was the team's head coach. When West moved to an executive position, their teams won five NBA championships during the 1980s as part of the Showtime Lakers, and Abdul-Jabbar put in a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame playing career as West put together a Hall of Fame executive career.
Both Abdul-Jabbar and West have gone down in history as all-time Lakers greats. The duo have each had their numbers retired by the organization, and have statues built of them outside the Crypto.com arena.
