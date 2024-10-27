Lakers News: Kings Announcers Throw Funny, Ignorant Jab at LA Post-Game
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a much-needed win on Saturday night over their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings, 131-127.
The Lakers moved to 3-0 with the win and beat the team they have struggled to beat in the past handful of seasons. Thanks to head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers appear to be a new and cohesive team. It was a great win that put the league on notice and so far gave them the lead in a potential tie-breaker down the stretch in this highly competitive Western Conference.
Los Angeles and Lakers fans celebrated the win, but not everyone in Crypto.com Arena was in a celebratory mood, especially the Kings' broadcast team. The Kings broadcast team took a hilarious but ignorant jab at the Lakers for their celebratory ways.
The Kings broadcast team felt the Lakers' celebratory ways were a bit much.
“They got the streamers coming down just like the Dodgers just won.”
“What’s this game 7?”
“You gotta understand this is Anthony Davis’ first win against Domantas Sabonis.”
Little do they know that the Lakers always release streamers after every win, no matter the team.
After every home win, the Lakers always release streamers from the rafter and blast the L.A. classic, "I Love L.A." by the great Randy Newman. The 1983 classic is still a hit in Los Angeles to this day, and that will likely remain the case until the end of time.
Every home team, including the Kings, has its little celebration after a win. After every one of their home victories, they "Light the Beam." The Lakers are not the only ones, and it's odd that the King's broadcast would say such a thing.
Nonetheless, the broadcast was probably just upset about the loss to the Lakers, a team they have had their way with for the last handful of seasons.
L.A.'s biggest lead was 15 before the Kings came roaring back in the second quarter and even headed into the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. However, the Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis took over the fourth quarter.
James was lighting up the scoreboard to start the fourth quarter and was responsible for 18 points during the Lakers' 21-0 run to start the fourth, scoring 11 straight then assisting on a Jaxson Hayes dunk before scoring five more.
Davis recorded 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting, one rebound, three steals, and two blocks. The Lakers looked great, and it's clear the Kings were upset about the loss.
