Byron Scott Rips LeBron’s ‘Laughable’ NBA Take, Says It’s Time to Leave Lakers

Only 24 regular-season games remain on the schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025-26 campaign, and things are starting to get rough in the final stretch, with the team losing three straight games while continuing to look lost defensively.

With less than two months until the start of the NBA playoffs on April 18, many have begun to speculate what the immediate future holds for superstar LeBron James in terms of whether he’ll retire, remain with the Lakers or sign with another team this summer as a free agent.

At this point, James leaving the Lakers seems the most likely scenario, as the relationship between the two sides appears to have soured, and parting ways might be the best course for both parties.

Byron Scott: ‘Laughable’ LeBron Thinks Today’s NBA is Harder Than '80s

During an appearance on Power 106 recently, three-time NBA champion Byron Scott shared some pretty candid thoughts on James. Scott believes that it is finally time for James and the Lakers to part ways and that his recent comments comparing eras were "laughable."

"Listen, I'm a big LeBron fan," Scott said of James. "I don’t think he’s the greatest that ever played, but I’m a big LeBron fan. But that was laughable to me when I heard that. I said, 'Wait a minute. So you saying that it's easier to play in the 80s than it is today?'"

“Chick Hearn was always saying, ‘No blood, no foul.’ You get up and shoot your free throws and you keep playing. You can sit back and say, ‘The score wasn’t as high.’ Go back and look. The game was so much more physical then. … As far as physicality of the game, it’s not even close. I just thought it was laughable, coming from one of the greatest players that ever played the game to say that it is harder to play now than it was then."

Byron Scott: This Year Should Be LeBron’s Last With Lakers

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scott was then asked if he’s ready to see James leave the Lakers after this season.

“Yeah (laughs),” Scott said. “Like I said, I’m a fan, but I don’t mince words either. I think this should be his last year here. Just here (not in the NBA). … You don’t have to go home, but you’ve got to get the hell up out of here.”

With the Lakers heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign, it looks more and more likely that James is playing his last games in purple and gold. All signs point to the team moving on from James and the future Hall of Famer either retiring or signing elsewhere in NBA free agency.

However, anything can happen over the next couple of months that could change things, but as of right now, the writing seems to be on the wall in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.