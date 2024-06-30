Lakers News: Klay Thompson's Dad Wants Him In LA Ahead of Free Agency
NBA free agency is only a couple of hours away, and to no one's surprise, the Lakers are lined with many of the top free agents. One of the names that L.A. has a realistic shot at landing is future Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.
Thompson will likely leave the Warriors, a team he spent 13 years of his career, and move on to another team, possibly the Lakers. The Lakers could pull out all the stops to land the 34-year-old free agent. The organization and its fans have expressed their excitement about perhaps landing Klay, but so has his father and former Laker champion, Mychal Thompson.
Mychal expressed his desire for his son to join the purple and gold and rock the same colors he once did.
Mychal is not only a Lakers champion but also works with the team as the team's radio analyst.
Although Klay is coming off a subpar season to his standards, he could still provide shooting from behind the arc for the Lakers as he is a career 41.3 percent shooter from three and shot 38.7 percent from three last season.
The five-time All-Star has significant ties to the Lakers and Los Angeles, as his father played for the team when he was born. Klay was also born in L.A. and grew up there for a bit before moving to Oregon and then back to Southern California as a teenager.
The Lakers have a real shot at Klay. We'll see if they can land him and bolster the roster in this one of many expected moves the Lakers could make this offseason.
More Lakers: LeBron James 'Hopeful' LA Can Land Klay Thompson Over West Rival