Lakers News: Knicks Could Be Without Their Star Player Against LA
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to continue their stellar streak of winning basketball on Thursday when they take on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern conference, the New York Knicks.
The Lakers will look for their 40th win of the season and remain as the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference. Thursday's match against the Knicks will be the final of a six-game homestand before they embark on the road for their four-game trip away from Los Angeles.
Los Angeles is expected to be a healthy bunch and could welcome back their star guard, Austin Reaves if all goes well. However, the same could not be said for the Knicks as things stand.
New York could be without their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns. Knicks insider Ian Begley shared via X that head coach Tom Thibodeau said he is unsure if Towns will join the team for their road trip.
“When he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”
For personal reasons, Towns missed the Knicks' more recent game on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. It was the fifth game he missed since the beginning of January.
Towns was recently on the injury report due to a knee injury, but he has played in the Knicks' last two games. The last time he was on the court was on March 2 against the Miami Heat.
In the win, Towns recorded a double-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and one block in 40 minutes of action in the overtime win.
Towns has been stellar in the season, averaging 24.5 points per game, 13.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 53 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three in 54 games and 35.1 minutes.
The Lakers will look for their 25th home win of the season, and they will be facing a brutal schedule that started at the beginning of March and ends on the 20th.
Los Angeles will have three sets of back-to-backs in the coming days, including two separate ones between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets.
This stretch won't be easy for L.A., but they could catch a break if Towns is a no-go for Thursday's game.
