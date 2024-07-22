Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Dominates For Team Japan During Olympics Exhibition Game
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the new season, multiple players on the roster are preparing to suit up for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are playing for Team USA but forward Rui Hachimura is also playing for Team Japan.
Team Japan took on Serbia on Sunday and despite Japan losing, Hachimura put on a show. He finished the game with 29 points on 65 percent shooting from the field.
Hachimura also went 5-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line, showing off his improved form this offseason. This is great news for the Lakers as new head coach JJ Redick has spoken about his desire to have Hachimura take more 3-point shots this coming year.
Redick explained his plans for the forward during his introductory press conference. Hachimura was singled out by Redick, likely giving thought that he would be around for the start of the season.
“I thought he had a fantastic year last year,” Redick said. “One of the things that maybe I should have mentioned this to Ramona’s question, but beyond just the Lakers and LeBron and Anthony Davis, I’m excited about some of the younger guys on this roster and helping them. I had great conversations this weekend, two that I loved were my conversations with Austin and my conversation with Rui. I think for him in terms of how I envision him on this team, I want him shooting more 3s. So that’s a big part of it. I brought up the offensive rebounding, I think he can really become an elite offensive rebounder."
If Hachimura can become what Redick is hoping, the Lakers will have a much better chance next season. He has shown flashes of brilliance but consistency has been an issue.
Los Angeles is hoping that Hachimura can really emerge this season and he has looked good for Team Japan so far. Maybe some of his play can translate over to the Lakers and for now, Los Angeles will continue to rely on his upside.
