Lakers News: LA Insider Pushes for Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Trade

The Lakers should consider moving to plan B with trade talks with Brooklyn seemingly off, including the Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Pacers deal.
With the recent news of Kyrie Irving potentially marking the end of any Lakers trade speculation, the Lakers need to now move forward and search for other options. One option that has been in the air was the possibility of landing Pacers players Buddy Hield and Myles Turner in a massive trade package. 

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka promised to LeBron James that he was not done making moves to upgrade the roster. Trade talks with the Pacers came to a stop due to the ask for both of the Lakers potential first round picks (2027 and 2029), but The Athletic's Jovan Buha believes the trade is more enticing now than ever. 

"The Lakers can do a lot worse than the potential Pacers package of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. Now that James is committed through at least 2024, and they’ve told them they’re going to be more aggressive in their pursuit to upgrade the roster and improve their title chances, it’s worth it for the Lakers to part with a second first-round pick (likely 2029) to acquire Turner and Hield."

In previous non-Irving deals, the Lakers were not willing to part with both their first-round picks. However, the thought of upgrading your shooting guard, center and also losing Russell Westbrook's giant contract ($47.1 million) seems far better than keeping two first rounders. 

It would be a win-now move, but the Lakers are not getting younger anytime soon. The Lakers should seriously consider trading for the proven players rather than keeping their picks, but the Lakers may also take the route of holding off making moves for more potential next season. 

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers

