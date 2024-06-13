Lakers News: LA May Have Another Leading Candidate For Open HC Job
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be coming to a close on their head coaching search following a failed pursuit of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. The team has been going through an extensive process for over a month and now they are looking to finalize their plans.
Former NBA guard JJ Redick has been at the forefront throughout the process and he is expected to interview later this weekend. But there is another head coach who could push Los Angeles to maybe look in a different direction.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego could be a leading candidate for the Los Angeles job. While many believe that Redick will ultimately be hired, Borrego presents an experienced coach in the search.
"Borrego has also been categorized by league personnel as a leading candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching job, although Los Angeles’ search has been muddied by an unsuccessful pursuit of UConn head coach Dan Hurley. Borrego has been credited with boosting New Orleans’ offensive approach during this past season while aiding Willie Green’s staff."
If Los Angeles prefers someone with experience, Borrego could make some sense. He coached in Charlotte and has also worked for the San Antonio Spurs and currently is an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He is known for his offensive approach and has worked with Los Angeles star Anthony Davis before. While he isn't the big name that some may have been hoping for, Borrego could be an interesting case.
With the NBA Draft coming up soon, we should see this process coming to a close quickly. The Lakers want a coach in place before then and look to be wrapping things up.
More Lakers: Lakers To Interview Presumed Head Coaching Favorite This Weekend: Report