Lakers News: LA Misses Out on Yet Another Intriguing Free Agent Fit
Free agency hasn't gone to plan for the Lakers so far. Los Angeles has only re-signed its key players, Max Christie and LeBron James.
Other teams around the NBA have made multiple moves to improve the roster heading into next season. Los Angeles has been patient, trying to see if the right opportunity comes to them. However, by taking this approach, they have missed out on a ton of good options.
Los Angeles lost out on another free agent, this time it was veteran forward Kyle Anderson. Anderson agreed to a three-year deal that is worth $27 million with the rival Golden State Warriors.
It's a sign-and-trade between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State agreed to send a future second-round pick swap and cash back to Minnesota to complete the deal.
Despite the Warriors losing Klay Thompson, they have done a good job in rebuilding the team around guard Steph Curry. The Lakers, on the other hand, haven't done much and have been very quiet in free agency so far.
If the Lakers want to be more competitive this season, they will need to make some moves sooner rather than later. The Western Conference is only getting stronger so if Los Angeles isn't careful, they will be left in the dust.
