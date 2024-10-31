Lakers News: League Acknowledges Refs Missed Crucial Call Late in Suns Defeat
The Los Angeles Lakers have unfortunately lost their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season. After leading the Phoenix Suns 83-76 going into the fourth quarter, the Lakers wound up losing 109-105.
Now, the NBA has acknowledged that the referees made a mistake that could have led to this victory.
Lakers star center/power forward Anthony Davis missed a layup with just over a minute remaining in the game. Davis and head coach JJ Redick were upset at the lack of a call, and they were apparently in the right.
According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the NBA acknowledged that a foul should have been called on that play.
"The NBA says Anthony Davis was fouled by Mason Plumlee on his missed layup with 1:03 left in the 4th Q Monday in Phoenix," Woike said. "Only incorrect call on the L2M report."
While this missed call is upsetting, there are plenty of places where the Lakers could have made improvements. Most notably, star forward LeBron James only made three-of-14 field goals and two-five 3-pointers, totaling to 11 points, a significant drop off for King James.
Also, none of this detracts from Davis. In the Lakers' loss to Phoenix, Davis recorded 29 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, and three assists.
So far this season, Davis leads the NBA with an average of 32.8 points per game. He is also averaging 12 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks across four games.
This isn't the first time in recent history that the Lakers and the Suns have been at odds over missed calls.
In 2023, Phoenix head coach Monty Williams was fined $20,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating in a 122-111 loss to the Lakers. Williams complained that Los Angeles received many more free throws than Phoenix, with the Lakers getting 46 free throws compared to the Suns getting 20.
Additionally, the NBA admitted that referees missed three calls when the Lakers faced the Suns in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals last season. This includes one that would have resulted in Phoenix guard Kevin Durant getting his sixth foul, which would have removed him from the game.
Needless to say, there is no love lost between Phoenix and Los Angeles, especially when it comes to calls being made or missed in the other team's favor.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Attempting to Match Near-Impossible Goal That Led to 2020 NBA Finals Win