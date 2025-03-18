Lakers News: LeBron James’ All-NBA Streak Safe Despite Groin Injury Says NBA Insider
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has missed the last five games due to a left groin injury.
The 40-year-old superstar has been tremendously missed not only because he is arguably the best player on the team but also because of the communication and defensive effort he has shown in this impressive stretch since mid-Janaury by L.A.
James has been everything and more for the Lakers. While L.A. still has Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on their side, the Lakers aren't at their proper form without James in the lineup.
Still, while he is out, James could possibly be back on the court sometime this week. James was initially ruled out for one to two weeks, and that two-week mark will occur this Saturday, March 22.
If James were to return on Saturday and play the rest of the way, he would have played 71 games. If that were the case, James would be eligible for every major award, as the minimum is 65 games.
Although he has missed some time, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley says James should keep his All-NBA streak intact.
"The current CBA requires a 65-game minimum for post-season award eligibility, and there is a big obstacle between him and that mark. It's the groin strain that knocked him out of a recent marquee matchup with the Boston Celtics and could "sideline him for one to two weeks," per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
"James, who's at 58 appearances so far, seems like he can make this work, though. His incredible commitment to his conditioning and physical health make it easy to bet on his ability to return sooner than later and pick up right where he left off. If he does that, his efforts (manifested most clearly by his per-game contributions of 25 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds) should be enough to reward him with yet another All-NBA nod."
James has played great all season long and could possibly get some MVP votes as well. The Lakers are in a prime position to finish, at worst, a top-six seed.
Not only will the record help his case, but so are the numbers. James is averaging 25 points in the season while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three in 58 games and 34.9 minutes.
James has made the All-NBA team 20 times in his career and is likely a lock to make his 21st All-NBA team, whether it is the third, second, or even first team. The numbers tell us that.
When James returns, he will be eligible and should be a lock for one of those three teams.
