Lakers News: Austin Reaves’ Stellar Stretch Draws Strong Praise From Stephen A. Smith
The Los Angeles Lakers captured their 42nd win on Monday night when they defeated the lowly San Antonio Spurs. It was a game that saw L.A. lead by more than double digits for most of the night.
Although Dončić was a rebound away from a triple-double, he shot 5-of-20 from the field. While the Lakers best player didn't have it going from the field, their second-best player, Austin Reaves, played spectacularly.
Reaves was incredible on Monday night, which has been the case in the last few games. The Lakers may be 2-2 in their last four games, but it is clear that Reaves has found his groove after struggling mightly coming back from his calf issue.
That is a thing of the past for Reaves, and not only are people plugged into the Lakers noticing, but so are national media pundits like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. On Tuesday morning during his show, First Take, Smith said you could make an argument that Reaves is the best No. 3 option in the league today.
“You can make a legitimate argument right now that Austin Reaves is the best third option in the entire NBA.”
Reaves went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, and it almost seems unfair that the Lakers landed him for free. Anyone could have chosen Reaves in the draft, and it is the Lakers who are benefiting from it.
In his last four games, Reaves is averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 steals while shooting over 50 percent from the field. The 26-year-old has improved leaps and bounds year in and year out and has benefited not only himself but the Lakers.
The former Oklahoma Sooner did not look like himself after missing two games earlier this month. Reaves was clearly not himself against the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets. However, since then, he has looked like himself, and more so, he has taken his game to the next level, especially since LeBron James is still out with his groin injury.
Reaves is the Lakers' third-best player behind Doncic and James; however, on any given night, he could be the Lakers' second-best or even best player, especially in the playoffs.
