Lakers News: LeBron James' Next Free Agent Destination Projected... And It's Not LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of tough decisions to make this summer, including what they will do with star LeBron James. James is eligible to opt out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent.
Most in the industry believe that he will ultimately return to the Lakers, just on a new deal. However, the Lakers may not be the best spot for him to finish his legendary career.
NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson believes that James should leave the Western Conference and take his talents to the Eastern Conference. He sees a better option for James being with the Philadelphia 76ers or Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 76ers have been rumored for James this offseason and they would give him a a chance to pair up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia should have the cap space to give James a max contract, something he has made clear that he wants.
The Cavaliers would be another homecoming for James but they would need to make a sign-and-trade with Los Angeles if he wanted to return. He could pair up with Donovan Mitchell, giving him a fun partner to go for another title with.
No matter where the Lakers go this offseason, everything starts with James. He is the key for Los Angeles this summer and if he doesn't return, the Lakers will be in even more trouble than they are currently.
