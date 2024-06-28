Lakers News: LeBron James Offered Key Advice to Lottery Prospect Pre-Draft
The first round of the NBA Draft concluded on Thursday and the Los Angeles Lakers got themselves a steal. They took forward Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee, giving them a player that nobody thought would be available at pick No. 17.
There were plenty of other talented players drafted in the first round, including one that the city of Los Angeles is familiar with.
Lakers star LeBron James offered some advice to guard Isaiah Collier ahead of the draft. Collier starred at USC this past season so James got to know him due to his son also being on the basketball team.
Collier ended up being drafted No. 29 overall by the Utah Jazz, giving him a chance to grow with a young team. He has all the talent to become an impactful player in the NBA but just needs a chance to prove himself.
James knows what it takes to make it in the league so he has done his best to give his advice and wisdom to players over the years. He knows how special of a player Collier is so he wanted to give back to him.
Los Angeles will see Collier when they take on the Jazz this coming season and James will likely have them scheme against him. This is of course assuming that James returns to the Lakers next season.
He can become a free agent this summer but all reports have linked him returning to the team. James has been particularly interested in this year's draft due to the possibility that his son will get drafted at some point.
More Lakers: LA Praised for Stealing 'JJ Redick Clone' Dalton Knecht in Draft