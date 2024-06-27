Lakers News: LA Praised for Stealing 'JJ Redick Clone' Dalton Knecht in Draft
With the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Tennessee Volunteers 3-and-D swingman Dalton Knecht.
Knecht, who had been expected to be taken in the draft lottery but inexplicably fell out of it in a funky draft, is seen as a win-now contributor who could help shore up a spotty Los Angeles bench. Essentially, the 23-year-old is the exact opposite of Jalen Hood-Schifino, the raw Indiana guard who barely got off the bench after the Lakers selected him with the No. 17 pick in last season's draft.
In a fresh post-draft analysis, The Athletic's John Hollinger reviewed the picks, while also responding to the colleague Sam Vecenie's pre-draft breakdowns of each player.
"Dalton Knecht is this draft’s most ready-made NBA scorer," Vecenie asserted. Vecenie had slotted Knecht as the ninth-best overall prospect, midway through the draft lottery.
"He’ll be able to step in immediately and space the floor for his teammates and knock down shots," Vecenie offered. "On top of that, he’s a good athlete who can attack closeouts. He’s also a professional cutter who runs well out of actions. Having said that, where you think Knecht’s upside sits focuses on two areas. First, what level do you think his athleticism will allow him to reach on defense? Can he become a non-liability? Can he be an average player? He plays on that end as if he cares, so that is promising. There’s upside given his quickness and athleticism. But early on, it might be rough. Second, where do you think he can get to as an on-ball playmaker? Can he blend passing with his scoring better? Can he keep developing his craft in ball screens and handoffs?"
Hollinger noted that Knecht, on the surface at least, resembled a certain newly-installed Los Angeles head coach.
"The Lakers get a JJ Redick clone!" Hollinger joked. "In all seriousness, if they weren’t trading the pick then Knecht was a pretty obvious pick for a team that is both desperate for shooting help and on a win-now timeline. The Lakers have to feel pretty good that he fell this far and didn’t leave them making a more speculative choice. Knecht’s theoretical upside is more limited than some other players in this range, but the Lakers can’t wait."
Los Angeles boasts a pair of aging All-NBA frontcourt stars in 31-year-old Anthony Davis and 39-year-old LeBron James, the latter of whom is the league's oldest active palyer. The team is clearly in win-now mode, and needs solid young contributors under long-term team control to hit. Knecht could be just what the doctor ordered.
A consensus All-American and the 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 21.7 points on .458/.397/.772 shooting splits during his final season with the Vols, plus 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Drafts Dalton Knecht with No. 17 Pick