Lakers News: LeBron James, Stephen Curry Could Team Up in 2026, Says ESPN Analyst
The summer of 2024 has been magical, especially for the USA men's national basketball team. Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers highlighted the team and did their part, and then some brought home the gold: superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
These two have established themselves as among the best duos in the league; however, James and another Team USA member and superstar guard, Stephen Curry, stole the show.
For years, many NBA fans have wanted to see these two on the same team, and these Olympic games have provided us with that opportunity. Curry and James fit together like a pair of gloves, and now, people are questioning whether they will team up at the NBA level.
That may be a stretch, but ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks proposed a way for the two to team up.
"LeBron James signed a two-year contract this past offseason, and with the two-year contract, there's a player option there," said Marks. "He has a player option; he can become a free agent once again next offseason and pick the team that he would want to go to. That comes with leaving $50 million on the table to go to a team like Golden State and join Steph Curry. I think the big thing is to keep an eye on maybe the summer of 2026. Steph Curry has two years left on his contract and has the ability to sign an extension. He [Curry] could become a free agent, also. Certainly, LeBron next offseason or, potentially, in the summer of '26, when both could be free agents."
These two future Hall of Famers will be free agents in the summer of 2026. At the time, James will be 41 years old, going on 42. It's unclear if he will continue to play, but we won't rule it out.
Curry will be 38 years old. Father time has yet to catch up to him, and his shooting ability will always be there. It's clear they love playing alongside each other, although they have memorable matchups against each other, especially in the NBA Finals.
Curry may have the edge over James on the NBA Finals front, but there's no question these two have changed the game of basketball forever and will eventually be first-ballot Hall of Famers when they decide to call it quits.
The end is near for both; enjoy it while it lasts.
More Lakers: Lakers' Complete 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Group Play Slate Announced