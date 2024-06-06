Lakers News: Magic Johnson Weighs In On Rumored Dan Hurley Coaching Hire
The Los Angeles Lakers are always filled with drama which is the nature of being the main team in Hollywood. With this, it's no surprise that the head coaching search would be a whirlwind and we got a new name in the search earlier today.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Lakers are preparing to offer a massive deal to UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. This contradicted everything that we believed to be happening, with former NBA guard JJ Redick being the frontrunner.
The reaction to the news about Hurley possibly being hired has been overwhelmingly positive, with many giving reactions. Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson weighed in on the news and seemed to very much approve of the potential hiring.
If Hurley is hired by the Lakers, it would be another case of a college coach coming to the NBA, which hasn't always turned out well. But Hurley is coming off winning two straight NCAA titles, giving him some real credibility within his coaching resume.
Hurley is known for his ability to adapt to the evolving game of basketball and he would help the team modernize. Los Angeles could use someone like Hurley and allow him to grow with the organization for the next few years.
Los Angeles has gone through a widespread process in this coaching search, with Hurley reportedly being the target from day one. The team has been looking for stability at the coaching position for years and maybe Hurley could be the one they have been looking for.
