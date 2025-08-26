Lakers News: Mark Cuban Still Hurt By Stunning Luka Doncic Trade From Mavericks
Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families back in 2023. Cuban owned the team for 23 years before selling majority ownership to the pair of families for $3.5 billion.
After selling the team, the Mavericks went on to win the NBA Finals that season. But then, Dallas shocked the entire basketball world when they traded their superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February as part of a three-team deal.
More news: Former Lakers Champ Physically Fought Kobe Bryant To Earn Respect
The Mavericks received 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick for Doncic. But that was not enough for Cuban and many fans to justify the new owners’ controversial move.
Cuban stated that if he was still the main owner of the franchise, Doncic would have never been traded. He has spoken multiple times throughout the last six months about how he disagrees with the decision to trade Doncic.
Some Mavericks’ fans have expressed their disappointment in Cuban for selling the team, as it enabled the new families to give up the franchise’s best player. Cuban apologized for selling the team on the DLLS Mavs podcast but said he had to prioritize the wellbeing of his life and family.
"I'm sorry, I had to do what is best for my life and my family," Cuban said.
"You think I was going to live till 137 and just run the Mavs forever," Cuban continued. "You know, Father Time is undefeated, and so something was going to happen at some point, no matter what, and I just wanted to do it on my terms."
More news: NBA Insider Predicts Lakers Will Trade LeBron James for Younger All-Star By End of Season
Cuban still owns 27 percent of the Mavericks’ franchise but no longer has control over decisions like whether or not to trade Doncic.
Since the Mavericks traded him, Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers. He has also talked about wanting to win a championship with Los Angeles in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Dallas also re-signed nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving to a three-year contract extension in July.
The Mavericks have reinforced their roster since trading Doncic, but losing the five-time NBA All-Star will continue to sting for a while longer.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.