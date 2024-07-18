Lakers News: Rich Paul Addresses Who Made Call On Bronny James Draft Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the most controversial picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting former USC Trojan guard Bronny James.
The Lakers drafted James with the No. 55 overall pick. While Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is responsible for building this roster, according to James' agent, Rich Paul, it was Lakers governor Jeanie Buss who made the final call to draft the son of superstar LeBron James.
Paul made it known in his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee show.
"Look, Jeanie Buss decided that she's making this call, and she's been able to see Bronny in all aspects not only from a basketball perspective but also from a character perspective," said Paul. "And he has everything that aligns with the Laker brand. And so, you have to make that type of call. At the end of the day, we're not going to spend too much time on that. Bronny has to work his way, and he will."
James was the Lakers' final draft pick in 2024. Buss felt James was the right player to fit the bill and eventually play a significant role with the franchise when his time was ready. Although the Lakers brass has echoed how much James has earned this opportunity, he's looked far from an NBA player, let alone a G-Leaue player, thus far.
James has struggled mightily on the court, and his effort has been non-existent on the offensive and defensive ends. The 19-year-old still has a long way to go if he wants to even sniff an NBA court this season. Nonetheless, the Lakers hope he grows in their G-League system and will be a key piece for the team in the future.
In his first three games of the Summer League season, James has 12 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks while averaging 5.0 points and shooting 21.1 percent from the field. He has yet to connect on a three-point shot.
