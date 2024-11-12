Lakers News: Stats Point to Glaring Problem in Home/Road Splits
Through the first 10 games of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have played like two drastically different teams when they are on the road. The Lakers have played five games each at home and on the road, and are a pristine 5-0 at the Crypto.com Arena versus 1-4 on the road. Their only road win this season has come against a 2-9 Toronto Raptors team.
The difference in performance at home versus on the road is especially notable on defense. The Lakers' defense has been eight points better per 100 possessions at home than on the road. They also notch significantly fewer rebounds on the road, ranking last in the league in away games versus No. 10 in the NBA during home games, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
What also makes this difference remarkable is the Lakers' strength of schedule has not been much easier at home than on the road. While the Lakers last two games against the Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, they began their season with games at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings.
Each of those teams has winning records, and the Suns are one of the top teams in the Western Conference with an 8-2 record.
One potential reason for the difference could be a change Lakers head coach JJ Redick made before their game against the 76ers. Having lost four of their last five games with the defense struggling, Redick moved Reddish to the starting lineup and benched D'Angelo Russell. This switch improved the Lakers' defense and gave them better scoring from the bench, which has helped the Lakers win their last two games.
The Lakers have not played on the road since Redick made this move, meaning it's possible the team's road defense will look before under this change. The Lakers have one more game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before they head out on the road again.
Their next road game takes place on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers' first game in the 2024 NBA Cup. The Lakers do not have a road game versus a team with a winning record until Nov. 23, when they face the Denver Nuggets.
