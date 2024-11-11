Lakers' LeBron James Reveals How Much Longer He'll Play in NBA
LeBron James continues to defy father time in the 22nd season of his NBA career. The Los Angeles Lakers ageless wonder recorded consecutive games with a triple-double in the Lakers wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, making him the oldest player in NBA history to do so.
James recorded 19 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds in the win over the Raptors on Monday, and 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists in Friday's win over the 76ers.
When most players near the age of 40, they are considering retirement if they have not already done so. James has shown this season and during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that he still has plenty left in the tank, as he averages 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game with three total triple-doubles on the season.
James has not stated an exact timeline for when he will retire but opened up after Sunday's win that he will not wait until he is no longer good to hang it up.
“It's pretty cool the amount of miles I've put on the tires, the lack of tread that's on these tires and that I'm still able to get up and down the highway, and do it at a high level," James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. I just try to give everything to the game before the game even starts ... I've been blessed by the man above with some out of this world ability from the beginning and I just took full advantage of that. I wasn't going to disrespect what he's given me. I'm going to see how long I can do it. I won’t do it until the wheels fall off, I’ll tell you that. I won't do that, I won't be one of those guys. ”
When James does hang it up, he will go down as one of the best in the history of the league. Over his illustrious career, he has set numerous records and is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time NBA MVP, and a record 20-time NBA All-Star.
For now, James still has plenty to give as he looks to bring the Lakers another championship win.
More Lakers:
Lakers Provide Massive Update on Anthony Davis' Left Eye Injury
Lakers Might Have Found Solution to Defensive Issues Against Elite Wing Players