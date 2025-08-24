Lakers News: Stephen A Smith Blatantly Says ‘I Don’t Like LeBron’ James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has voiced his displeasure with Stephen A. Smith multiple times over the last year. He was unhappy with how Smith covered his son, Bronny.
James believes that Smith was making personal attacks on Bronny as opposed to talking about his ability as a basketball player. That is something that Smith denied.
It's pretty clear that James does not like Smith at all at this point. Smith has now made his feelings about James very clear, stating that he simply does not like James.
Stephen A. Smith lets his true feelings about Lakers forward LeBron James be known
While speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show, Smith made it very clear that he dislikes James because of what he sees are attempts to sabotage his career.
“I don’t like LeBron… and it’ll probably stay that way forever," Smith said. "Things have gone on behind my back, trying to ruin my reputation and integrity.”
He believes that James is trying to besmirch his name and ruin his integrity as a pundit. Smith likely won't be able to cover James fairly without showing any bias against him, now.
That's not an issue for ESPN. They have plenty of pundits who are extremely opinionated in many matters. Smith does know the game of basketball very well, though.
James is almost finished playing basketball, so he likely won't pay too much attention to Smith. He will likely be more focused on finding a way to win one more championship before he retires.
Lakers' LeBron James might reignite feud with Smith when he retires
Once James retires, he might have more time to dedicate to making sure that Smith covers his son fairly. Bronny James is going to have an opportunity this season to earn a roster spot for years to come.
If he does play well enough to earn a rotation spot this year, James will certainly be watching carefully to make sure Smith doesn't have any personal attacks on his family.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
