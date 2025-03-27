Lakers News: Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron James Didn't Attend Kobe Memorial
Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, LeBron James appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to cover a wide range of topics.
One of the topics that was broached was the very public spat between him and ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith. James approached Smith during the middle of a game to talk to him about how he has been covering his son, Bronny.
James had a lot of things to say to McAfee about how Smith was acting. It seems that Smith still hasn't gotten the point of James coming up to him and addressing the situation.
After the Lakers were able to take down the Pacers thanks to a game-winning tip-in by James, Smith came back at him. Smith now claims that James didn't attend Kobe Bryant's memorial service.
"I never really brought up or discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service. I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwayne Wade's Hall of Fame induction when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time in your career."
Smith has decided to bring up some more personal things with James, which probably isn't a good idea. Bringing up personal things is the whole reason why James was mad at Smith in the first place.
James has his own reasons for not attending these events if he did indeed not attend them. That is not Smith's business to know why.
Smith is getting more mileage out of this feud than James is. He is more concerned about winning games and getting the Lakers ready for the playoffs than continuing this fued.
The Lakers are in a battle for seeding as the regular season winds down. They are tied for fourth in the Western Conference standings right now, but also sit just two and a half games behind the second spot.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He is shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from behind the 3-point line.
