Lakers Waive Forward Just Before Postseason Begins
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made a roster move before the postseason. The team has released veteran forward Cam Reddish following the decision to convert guard Jordan Goodwin to a full-time NBA deal.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
For the year, the former lottery pick has averaged 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. There was hope that Reddish could finally show what he could do on the basketball court with the Lakers, but he never lived up to the hype.
This has been a consistent theme with Reddish since joining the NBA. Despite all the hype surrounding him out of college, the forward just hasn't been able to put things together in the league.
Reddish had fallen out of the rotation this year, so losing him isn't the biggest deal for the Lakers. But adding Goodwin onto the roster before the playoffs is massive.
Goodwin has emerged as a crucial piece to the team, and his impact can't be overstated. The guard has given Los Angeles a solid presence off the bench on both sides of the floor.
The two-way guard had played his final eligible game for the Lakers against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. But now he will remain with Los Angeles for the remainder of the season and likely beyond if he continues to produce strongly.
For the year, Goodwin has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His contributions have given life to the Lakers' bench unit, and head coach JJ Redick loves the energy that he brings.
Goodwin does all the little things needed on the court and sometimes, they don't show up in the boxscore.
While losing Reddish is tough due to the connections in the locker room, this was a move that many saw coming down the line. Goodwin helps this team much more this year as they look to go after another NBA title this season.
