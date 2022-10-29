Skip to main content

Lakers News: The Lakers Roster Doesn't Work In Today's NBA Because of Lack of Shooters

The Lakers need to catch up with the rest of the league before it's too late
It's quite obvious the league has been dominated by Steph Curry and the Warriors for nearly the past decade. There formula is simple, shoot more 3-pointers and make more 3-pointers than your opponent and you will win games. 

This has been the Lakers kryptonite for the beginning of the season and if the Lakers don't get some shooters soon, it will end badly. The historically bad start to the season as left Stephen A. Smith speechless for the disappointment the Lakers have given so far (via Get Up, ESPN).

"I have to look at Rob Pelinka because here is the reality of the situation. Westbrook can't shoot plain and simple. I'm not letting Anthony Davis off the hook. He hasn't hit a shot. It feels like he hasn't hit a jump shot since he won the championship, but when you look at this squad, they don't work. In an age where shooting is required, they can't shoot. There best shooter is a guy in there 20th season destined for the Hall of Fame in LeBron James."

The Lakers will remain in the limelight of all basketball discussions until the end of the season, but to already be talked about as if they are going to miss the playoffs is worrisome for any fan. To have LeBron James be the leader of the team in 3-point shooting is already troubling enough.

It also doesn't help with the media coming down on Russell Westbrook like he is the main issue when Anthony Davis also has struggled and remains to be seen how often he can remain on the court. 

