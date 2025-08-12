All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Reportedly Declined Trades on 2 Players, Ex-Laker Bust Signs Overseas, LeBron James Prediction

Nelson Espinal

Jan 30, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; (L-R) Injured Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7), Lakers forward LeBron James (M), and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (R) react on the bench after a basket by Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (not pictured) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; (L-R) Injured Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7), Lakers forward LeBron James (M), and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (R) react on the bench after a basket by Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (not pictured) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly declined to trade two players on the roster, opting to keep them as depth pieces despite needs at other positions.

The Lakers have a limited pool of assets after doing several deals over the years, slowly draining the team.

The team got offers for Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, but declined to get rid of them. Both are set to come off the bench and provide energy on the court.

While they declined offers for both, the Lakers did not seem to entertain any tangible trade offer for superstar LeBron James.

James is pegged to leave the Lakers after this season, especially since his agent released an interesting statement regarding the 40-year-old's future.

The superstar wants to win another title, and the Lakers are trying to contend, but other teams are closer and he may join them over the offseason.

Finally, a former Lakers draft pick dating a couple of years back just signed with a team overseas after not making it in the NBA.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

feed

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News