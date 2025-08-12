Lakers Notes: LA Reportedly Declined Trades on 2 Players, Ex-Laker Bust Signs Overseas, LeBron James Prediction
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly declined to trade two players on the roster, opting to keep them as depth pieces despite needs at other positions.
The Lakers have a limited pool of assets after doing several deals over the years, slowly draining the team.
The team got offers for Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, but declined to get rid of them. Both are set to come off the bench and provide energy on the court.
While they declined offers for both, the Lakers did not seem to entertain any tangible trade offer for superstar LeBron James.
James is pegged to leave the Lakers after this season, especially since his agent released an interesting statement regarding the 40-year-old's future.
The superstar wants to win another title, and the Lakers are trying to contend, but other teams are closer and he may join them over the offseason.
Finally, a former Lakers draft pick dating a couple of years back just signed with a team overseas after not making it in the NBA.
