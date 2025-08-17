All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Injury in EuroBasket, Austin Reaves’ Future Plans, More

Nelson Espinal

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic got injured during a game in Europe while playing with the Slovenian National Team.

It was a knee issue, though Doncic is expected to still compete in EuroBasket since the injury is not serious.

Doncic lost a lot of weight over the offseason and appeared ready for an elite season of basketball, though if he is compromised, it might ruin his run for a potential MVP award.

Additionally, team insiders report that guard Austin Reaves is expected to get a massive contract worth more than $30 million per year next season.

He wants to stay with the Lakers, according to the report, but he may end up getting that money from another team around the league.

Reaves was the third-best player on the Lakers last season and became a budding All-Star — another season of similar production would put him in line for the money that he wants.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

feed

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News