Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Prediction, Kobe and Shaq Underperformed Per Former Staffer, More
NBA writer Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report predicts Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is set to have an underwhelming season with the Lakers in 2025-26.
"Doncic's outlook is complicated," Hughes writes. "Should we buy the hype that he's finally in shape because a calculated PR push and some tasteful airbrushing say we should? Is it possible last year was the catalyst that turns Dončić into the best version of himself? Perhaps."
In other news, the Lakers built a dynasty in the 2000s with the efforts of future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, however, a member of the Lakers staff believes the underachieved.
Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti believes the Lakers should have won 10 championships with the duo in LA, moving past their issues off the court.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
