Lakers Notes: Major Trade Update, Shake Milton Signs, Luka Doncic Extension Incoming?

Aaron Coloma

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) passes against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
An NBA insider revealed whether or not the Lakers and Suns are still discussing a trade. The Suns recently claimed former Laker Jordan Goodwin off waivers after he was waived for Marcus Smart.

Another former Lakers guard waived for Smart is Shake Milton, who has also found his new team. Milton signed a two-year deal with the EuroLeague's Partizan Belgrade in Serbia. He joined the Lakers midway through last season, and spent a majority of his time on the bench.

Finally, the Lakers are convinced Luka Doncic will sign a long-term contract with them. Reports have come out saying Doncic has already agreed to one, however, that remains to be seen.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

