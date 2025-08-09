Lakers Notes: Massive Schedule Leaks, 3 Teams to Pursue LeBron James in Free Agency, Celtics Take Shot at LA

Luka Doncic Highlights vs Germany :



19 PTS

5-11 FG (45%)

3-6 3PT (50%)

6-13 FT

5 AST

3 REB



Luka looked really good in the first half, being aggressive and trying his best to keep his Slovenian teammates in the hunt, but in the end Germany had too many NBA players on the roster… pic.twitter.com/wd1roNcUKQ