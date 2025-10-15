Lakers Notes: Ominous LeBron James Injury Update, LA Turned Down by Free Agent, LeBron Trade Demand?
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out for weeks with a sciatica nerve injury on his right side, which will cause him to miss the season opener and an unknown amount of time afterward.
Head coach J.J. Redick, however, did not sound confident in James returning anytime soon.
“You hope he can be back soon," Redick said. "Those things can be tricky.”
In other James-related news, ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported that he could request a trade if the Lakers get off to a poor start while he is on the sidelines.
“LeBron’s gonna be watching, while he’s out. If they are struggling, that could lead to the next step that we could see at some point this season where...." McMenamin said on NBA Today.
Finally, the Lakers were rejected by a prominent free agent over the offseason, one who could have improved the team's guard depth.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
