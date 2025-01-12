Lakers Notes: Trade Talks For Zach LaVine, Interest in Center, LeBron Called Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline and are gearing up to possibly make a splash. They have reportedly held trade talks with the Chicago Bulls for star Zach LaVine earlier in the season but the discussions went nowhere.
Los Angeles has the means to make a big move but it remains to be seen if they will. They also reportedly still have shown interest in landing a center from an Eastern Conference team.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up about everything regarding the Lakers (click the title to see the entire story!)
Lakers Held Talks With Bulls Regarding Zach LaVine: Report
Lakers 'Still' Have Interest in $15M Center Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
Former Lakers Star Wants LA to Trade For Jimmy Butler
Massive Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Acquire Dynamic $23 Million Guard
Lakers Notes: JJ Redick Reacts to Fires, Jarred Vanderbilt Update, New Trade Rumors
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reacts to Devastating Wildfires in Los Angeles
Lakers News: LeBron James Called Out by Former Defensive Player of the Year