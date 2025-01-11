Lakers Held Talks With Bulls Regarding Zach LaVine: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the few teams that will most likely make a trade or two as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
The Lakers made a move a few weeks ago to bolster their roster, but their job certainly isn't done. Los Angeles is likely a move away, a good move away, from seriously competing in the stacked Western Conference.
While the Lakers know what they need, it most likely won't include Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine.
LaVien has been a longtime trade target for the Lakers, but the chances of that happening aren't too high as things stand. However, that was not the case a few months ago.
Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Lakers and Bulls were discussing a potential trade of LaVine to Los Angeles.
"A source also said that there was early-season talk about LaVine and the Lakers, but the puzzle didn’t have the right pieces at the time. With Los Angeles moving the D’Angelo Russell contract a few weeks ago for Dorian Finney-Smith, the puzzle was all but thrown in the garbage."
Although LaVine is a spectacular player, his contract is quite the opposite. A trade for LaVine, no matter the team, is easier said than done.
Trading for LaVine is difficult due to his large max contract and recent injury history. This has made teams hesitant to take on a significant financial commitment, especially considering his potential role as a third option for a contending team.
Essentially, his value is perceived as not matching the high cost of his contract.
While that is the case, LaVine has been playing spectacular basketball lately.
In his last nine games, he has averaged 27.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three in 34.2 minutes.
LaVine has been healthy this season, playing in 33 of a possible 38 games thus far.
LaVine is a great player, but he may not be what the Lakers need at the moment. While the Lakers need an upgrade at the guard position, they need someone who can preferably provide a punch on both sides of the ball off the bench.
There are plenty of players on the trading block who fit that bill and will be significantly cheaper.
More Lakers: Austin Reaves Reacts to Devastating Wildfires in Los Angeles
Lakers HC JJ Redick Gets Emotional Speaking on Impact of Los Angeles Wildfires
For more Lakers news, stay tuned to Lakers On SI.