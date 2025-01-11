Lakers Notes: JJ Redick Reacts to Fires, Jarred Vanderbilt Update, New Trade Rumors
The city of Los Angeles has recently been devastated by the California wild fires, leaving multiple homes and businesses destroyed. This has also resulted in NBA games being delayed for the Los Angeles Lakers, whose head coach JJ Redick lost his home in the fire.
In a recent press conference, Redick emotionally addressed the loss of his home as well as whether the Lakers would play the San Antonio Spurs at home.
Additionally, power forward Jarred Vanderbilt was sent to the G League before being recalled back up to the NBA proper. He is currently averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Finally, rumors suggest that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is expected to continue trade conversations over a trade for an Eastern Conference center.
