Lakers Officially Announce Signing of Veteran NBA Guard

Los Angeles is making some personnel moves with training camp looming.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends as Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin (4) drives to the basket during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are making some fringe personnel moves with the start of training camp looming.

Ahead of training camp's official tip-off, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced the signing of seasoned veteran NBA guard Jordan Goodwin, per an official team press statement.

The 6-foot-4 vet has previously suited up for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies through his three seasons of NBA action.

Exact terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, but since the Lakers have all 15 of their standard roster spots filled, as well as all three of their two-way contract openings, it is highly likely this is a non-guaranteed training camp contract with Exhibit 9 and Exhibit 10 language.

