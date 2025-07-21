Lakers Officially Release Guard After Disappointing Tenure in LA
There are a times where a low-risk acquisition can be very significant immediately for an NBA team.
The player in question can outplay any expectations previously had to be an integral member of the squad, and by proxy a very productive professional player. This scenario has occurred countless times over the years. Quentin Grimes is most notably one of those examples. He went from being a total afterthought to a legitimate rotation player on the cusp of a very lucrative contract.
Additionally, there's also a high probability that one of those low-risk signings end up unproductive — where the team wipes their hands clean of the move and progresses onto another player.
Shake Milton came to the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal that also brought the team Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. There wasn't a ton expected of Milton, though there were some hopes that he could be an athletic wing defender with the ability to hit the occasional 3-pointer.
Based on what transpired Sunday afternoon, Milton's tenure with the Lakers did not move the needle enough.
Milton was officially waived by the Lakers. Had he stayed on the team any longer, his $3 million contract would've been guaranteed for next season. By cutting ties with the 28-year-old Oklahoma native, it enabled the Lakers to not only open up a roster spot, but also available money to sign Marcus Smart.
Milton played sparingly for the Lakers — making 30 appearances while averaging 3.9 points oer game on 29.4 percent from 3-point range. When Smart became available, it was only a matter of time before the Lakers opted to move on from the SMU product.
Smart's arrival gives the team not only a bona fide defender with a real pedigree, but it also helps to enhance the ceiling of the squad assuming he can stay relatively healthy.
Milton had the look of someone that could've helped the Lakers. His profile in theory fit what the team needed. However, head coach J.J. Redick cut the rotation down considerably from what it was. His trust in players on the wing sat primarily with Finney-Smith and Jordan Goodwin over the likes of Milton and Dalton Knecht.
Milton is now free to seek employment elsewhere once he clears waivers.
