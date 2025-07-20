Lakers Waive Guard Following Marcus Smart Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers waived guard Shake Milton to make space for new signing Marcus Smart on their roster Sunday.
The Lakers intend to sign Smart to a two-year, $11 million contract after the veteran agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, and chose to waive Milton as his $3 million contract for next season would have become fully guaranteed Sunday.
Milton came to the Lakers from the Brooklyn Nets along with Dorian Finney-Smith midway through the 2024-25 season in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks. He averaged 11.5 minutes per game across 30 games with LA, averaging 3.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He has bounced around the league since leaving the Philadelphia 76ers after the 2022-23 season, and will be looking for his sixth team in three seasons.
Smart comes to a Lakers team in need of a defensive anchor. Neither Luka Doncic nor Austin Reaves are defensive specialists, and the former Defensive Player of the Year adds a new layer to the Lakers' backcourt. The veteran spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics before they shipped him to the Memphis Grizzlies to land Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade. He struggled through injury during his season and a half in Memphis, and found very little playing time after the Grizzlies sent him to the Wizards. After averaging nearly 30 minutes per game in all of his previous NBA seasons, Smart averaged 20 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season.
He'll look to turn the page with the Lakers, who will undoubtedly have a use for the lockdown defender. Smart is one of many high-profile moves the Lakers have made this offseason, and will be a key piece as they aim for their 18th NBA title.
